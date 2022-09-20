Last week, I got the chance to talk with Kevin Bell. Although he might be young, Kevin symbolizes an optimistic future for Douglas County. I’ve been encouraging and helping younger people to register to vote for close to seven years.
Although I’ve registered many people, there are always younger people who remain apathetic and disillusioned with politics. I understand their frustrations. I’m only 27 myself. For younger people around Douglas County, and across the country, opportunities are scarce.
Although their parents and grandparents started their careers early and bought their houses during their twenties, that’s not always available to them. The American Dream that older generations had promised to them has disappeared, and they’re fully aware.
Listening to Kevin, I realized that he recognizes the struggles that many people from our generation endure. We’re saddled with numerous debts and rising prices that have made many milestones of adulthood inaccessible to us. This is a crucial reason why many younger people choose to leave Douglas County. Not only are there limited housing options, but career opportunities as well. In larger cities, there’s a greater chance for upward mobility. Kevin recognizes this and wants to provide more incentives to stay within Douglas County.
He has also repeatedly emphasized the need to create a strong bond among the community. He currently works as a wildland firefighter and environmental technician, working to help keep the community safe. This demonstrates to me that he not only cares about this community but also that he wants to make sure that multiple generations can raise their families and thrive within our county. This is the leadership that he will bring to the capital. As someone who was also raised here, he’s the best choice to preserve our community for years to come.
