I have to agree with Shirley Neal (The News-Review, April 26), the kids are cute and they don’t pay taxes. But it ends there.
I don’t know Ms. Neal or anything about her, but some things I do know. Everybody either does or will, depend on these kids as adults, to work and pay taxes. They will pay into a retirement system so we can collect our retirement, be it Social Security, a corporate or military pension or something else. Without an education, they won’t be equipped for employment that will pay a living wage and contribute to a pension fund. Most of the money we contribute goes to our parents or grandparents and a few dollars are invested, to build a hedge against inflation.
In order to be successful in obtaining an education, students need an atmosphere conducive to learning. Students and teachers need a clean, temperature-appropriate, place to learn. Students and teachers need state-of-the-art equipment and supplies. Teachers need to be trained in the fast-moving technological society in which we live.
I could go on, but you get the point.
In order to provide these things, a school district needs money. If this bond is rejected by the voters things won’t change and students will continue to fall behind the national average. We saw an increase in the amount asked from the last proposal; inflation, higher costs for everything connected with such a project. If this bond fails the school district will submit another and the price will increase again.
Meanwhile, classes will be cut. Schools will see more students per teacher and students will continue to fall behind.
So if you want to live a comfortable life in your retirement, go beyond looking at the cute kids and envision them as adults doing their part for society.
