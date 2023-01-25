Like most Americans, I woke yesterday to the news of overnight gun violence, again. But it’s not just the gun violence anymore, right? The anger and the fear permeating our very existence on a daily basis is palpable. Every time I hear about another suicide or shooting, I wonder what do we expect? People are scared, people are angry, people are despondent. If we don’t acknowledge the hate that has spread, we cannot begin to heal.

