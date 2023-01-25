Like most Americans, I woke yesterday to the news of overnight gun violence, again. But it’s not just the gun violence anymore, right? The anger and the fear permeating our very existence on a daily basis is palpable. Every time I hear about another suicide or shooting, I wonder what do we expect? People are scared, people are angry, people are despondent. If we don’t acknowledge the hate that has spread, we cannot begin to heal.
Growing up I was taught about the “Golden Rule.” I was taught that if you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all. I grew up to believe that those who have much should give to those who have little. To deny that there are different levels of playing fields is to perpetuate a lie. It is no longer true that as long as we work hard, and work more than, we can lift ourselves out of the darkness and despair that many people feel on a daily basis. This is an irresponsible way of thinking.
Making matters worse is social media. We have found a way to spew hatred everywhere. We live in a time where we now say the quiet part out loud, kindness is ridiculed and dismissed as weak. When I look at my grandchildren’s beautiful faces, I hope for them a different experience than the life we are living now, a life experience filled with love, kindness, encouragement, peace and joy. I challenge each of us to offer kindness, compassion, empathy and understanding in our daily lives. If we embark on this effort wholeheartedly then we would start to see progress toward making our world a better place. Kindness, now more than ever, matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.