Glad to see Roseburg City Councilor Brian Prawitz stand up to Bob Cotterell's inappropriate and demeaning transphobic comments. Cotterell should be censored until he has completed training. His insensitivity is unacceptable.
Mark Thompson
Walla Walla, Washington
(Former Roseburg resident)
