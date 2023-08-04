Lack of forest management leads to more smoke

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Bud Long

Sutherlin

React to this story:

4
0
1
0
0

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

Environmental groups don't work with anyone, nor do they have the desire to work with anyone. They tell you what they want and you jump through the hoop

Allegedly to "save the forests for future generations " , snags and ashes is quite the legacy.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.