As wildfires on federal forest service lands once again rage this summer, Sen. Jeff Merkley is working on two bills to deal with what he calls a smoke crisis. The two bills; one to propose providing smoke filters in public buildings, protective gear masks, etc; the other to fund research of hazardous wildfire smoke.
All to address mitigating the effects of the ever increasing wildfire smoke from these uncontrolled fires on public lands.
Most recently, the Bedrock Fire, east of Lowell in the Willamette National Forest, grew from 100 acres Saturday, July 23, to 9,125 acres at time of this writing one week later.
Why do these fires develop so rapidly into uncontrollable wildfires that burn all summer long, filling the rest of the state with hazardous wildfire smoke until finally controlled by winter rains?
Several years ago the federal agencies quit actively salvaging dead trees from burns. These fires were leaving these fire scars throughout the forest. When a fire starts in adjacent areas, the fire explodes when entering these old burn area with standing dead tinder dry trees.
In contrast, when the United Stated Forest Service actively managed our federal lands, a fire entered a unit that was logged with slash/fuel abated as part of the timber sale contract, the fire laid down. With no dead standing trees to spread fire, fire crews could actively attack fire and often stop progression of fire in these units rather than the opposite that happens now.
Our entire forests in Oregon will become old fire scars with ever increasing hazardous smoke every summer as long as the USFS does not aggressively remove standing dead trees from these burns. This year we can expect four more months of smoke to inhale from these uncontrolled wildfires until we receive fall rains.
Senator, rather than trying to address the symptoms of the lack of management following these wildfires, I would suggest you go to work on the source of the problem. Work with environmental groups to immediately adopt an aggressive salvage program following these recent burns.
Environmental groups who oppose salvage operations should be coming to the conclusion that if we don’t start doing this ASAP, we will not have our beautiful federal forests to protect any longer.
Environmental groups don't work with anyone, nor do they have the desire to work with anyone. They tell you what they want and you jump through the hoop
Allegedly to "save the forests for future generations " , snags and ashes is quite the legacy.
