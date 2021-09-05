On Sept. 1 the Winston-Dillard School District held a public forum to discuss a resolution to defy Gov. Brown’s mandates regarding safety for our children in school. Calling it a public forum was a misnomer as the two citizens who spoke in support of the mandate were rudely interrupted. What the majority of the crowd demanded was for the Board to pass the proposed resolution.
Tim Freeman and Dallas Heard politicized the event by speaking against the mandates and, in the case of Mr. Heard, demeaning the Governor on a personal level. Neither have children in our school district.
I totally support students and teachers being required to wear masks in the classroom. While we were cautious last spring with handling the issue of COVID in our schools, we still had periods where groups of students were quarantined due to exposure and thus out of the classroom. Absenteeism is the biggest hindrance to a child’s success in school. We are in much more dire straits this year.
Our Douglas County statistics show that masks do help prevent the spread of this virus. On June 30, when Governor Brown lifted the mask mandate, there were 3972 total cases in Douglas County. That accounted for the 15 months from March 2020 to July 2021. Since July 30 total cases have risen to 9224. That means that in 2 months we have had 5352 new cases. Those numbers are increasing at over 100 per day.
This is not a “my body, my choice” issue. You never know if you are an asymptomatic carrier and you do not have the right to infect others because you refuse to wear a mask. The school board must do the best they can to protect the health of all children. Masking should be mandatory.
Marlys Hobson
Winston
Unfortunately this is the beginning of the take over of the WD school board by the right wingers. They just got 2 elected to the board. They have money to buy the elections.
The mask saves lives and will makes it possible for children to continue to learn in classrooms. Why are Tim and Dallas continuing to politicize issue when they know they are on the wrong side of this issue 🤔
Call me a prude. I never thought of myself that way, but the anti-maskers are bringing it out of me. I guess I need to face facts. I've turned prudish.
For years, San Francisco had a permissive attitude toward uncovered body parts. No shirt, no shoes, no pants, full service. But people who wanted freedom and liberty kept setting their unwashed nether regions down on public bus seats, park benches and chairs in restaurants. The squeamish protested. Their battle cry was Ew!
The board of supervisors responded by passing an unpopular ordinance that said the no pants crowd had to cover up their manly ornaments while walking around and they had to put a towel down before setting their naked bottom on a public seat.
The freedom lovers howled in protest. They strongly held that setting their bare bottoms and assorted floppy bits on public seats ... well, that was a god-given right and people who didn't like it should stay home. The courts ruled anti-nudity laws were constitutional.
None of the ordinances and court rulings would have transpired if people had simply been considerate enough to place a towel or newspaper or any kind of sanitary barrier on public bus seats before flopping their private parts down.
In the age of covid, your exhalations have the potential to be more foul than those unwashed man-parts. It was mostly men in San Fran. Women tended to be more careful about where they put their privates for some reason.
Selfish people tend to be indescribably gross when it comes to forcing their bodies and bits on others, all in the name of freedom and liberty. I'd really like people to cover their nether parts and their exhalations. Please wear undies and a mask.
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/san-francisco-throws-a-towel-on-public-nudity/2096118/
https://www.findlaw.com/legalblogs/courtside/san-francisco-ban-on-public-nudity-ruled-constitutional-by-ninth-circuit/
[ohmy][thumbup]
Marlys: agreed.
I am dismayed by the behavior of our local Republican politicians. It is as if they are deliberately acting on behalf of the virus. This cannot be the case, can it? But what else can explain behavior that will predictably sicken and kill some of their constituents?
Behavior that *is* sickening and killing people, right now.
It's not like Dallas Heard is unaware of how Covid feels. It's not like our Commissioners have no public health information available.
I am at a loss to understand.
I do appreciate your report.
Masking should NOT be mandatory. Period. If you don't agree, don't send your kids to this school district.
Yes, because that's just what the county requires; more uneducated kids. Masks are required. If you don't agree, stay home with the rest of your family.
