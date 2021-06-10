Having read with interest three letters to the editor from Joseph Quinn, Richard Packham, and Todd Vaughn, I offer a few words of non-political literary counsel.
To Mr. Quinn: Study a bit about gendered languages. The German anthem does mention the words "uber alles," (my computer doesn't have an umlaut for the "u"), but the following words "in der welt" should be "in DIE welt." German uses three types of nouns -- masculine ("der"), feminine ("die"), and neuter ("das.") Confusing? You betcha. The German words for tableware -- knife, fork, and spoon -- are preceded by the three different articles of der, die, and das. A forgivable mistake, to be sure. I just want to help.
To Mr. Vaughn: You have stumbled over homophones -- words that sound alike but which are different -- in your use of "breech." The U.S. Capitol indeed had one of these, but it was a "breach." Those familiar with Shakespeare's work "Henry V" spot this one right away, since the embattled English king urged his soldiers to follow him "unto the breach," a hole in a French castle's wall. Similarly, an old-time legal offense was "breach of the peace;" it has been changed to "disorderly conduct" these days. A "breech" is the back end of a gun; most firearms and military cannons today are breech-loaders.
These comments may sound picky, but I urge all of us to use language carefully and correctly.
Stephen Wicker
Roseburg
