I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people who keep our schools safe in Douglas County, and who efficiently and appropriately dealt with the recent swatting incident. School resource officers, or the equivalent, are the first mechanism of law enforcement in place to protect the students and staff within our schools. They give parents and community “piece of mind” during times when persons unknown seek to disrupt our educational environment. In the Glide School District, Brent Harvey and Brian O’Dell serve as our school safety officers. They both have a tremendous relationship with students and as former police officers, the training, and skills necessary to deal with elevated levels of response. They are both amazing assets to our Glide School District.
In addition, I would like to thank the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for its professional response to difficult circumstances. Mr. Harvey and Mr. O’Dell reached out to the sheriff’s department, following established protocols, and soon we had two sheriff’s deputies, physically, in our district to make certain there was a safe learning environment for our students. This is remarkable given the staffing shortages currently experienced in law enforcement across the country.
Lastly, I would like to specifically thank Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin in working with Analicia Nicholson, the Douglas Education Service District Superintendent, for setting up a debrief surrounding this swatting incident. Keeping the lines of communication open between school districts and law enforcement while reviewing procedures are both very important components of any successful process.
