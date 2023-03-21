I just "woked" up. No, this is no grammatical error. Suppose you follow the trendy moves of the far conservative politics. We have returned to pre-civil rights, hate-mongering over LGBT, burning books and causing fear that the white culture may have been guilty of past atrocities.
Guess what? Yes, violence, discrimination, murder, rape and coercion are all in the package of the past "woke" history. Woke has become the favored catchphrase by early runner Ron DeSantis. Ignorance and prejudice become the tools of the conservative.
We are straddling a fence that tips the scales of justice and fairness. Has the right-wing political agenda proven dangerous to today's society? Has the right-wing Fox viewer buried themselves in hype and lies?
Time to remember the famous words; the writer and philosopher George Santayana, and in its original form, it read, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."
Ignorance and lack of knowledge cause weak-minded people to peddle these ideas. So be it if you have not "woke"ned up to this terrible attempt to white-wash, bury skeletons and restrict freedoms. We are not willing to let you take our past and future away. Learn the history of the past. Do not be afraid to discuss LGBT issues with the church and family. My church has prohibited any posters or discussions about LGBT issues. Fear and ignorance cause us to bury our heads deep in the sand.
One day, we will overcome all of our prejudices and fears. We shall overcome racism, bigotry, hate, and exclusion. Be proactive and start representing reason and truth, the past and the present and the spiritual values of equality and love for all.
