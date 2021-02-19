Those who want to change the name of the Roseburg Indians should be proud of the heritage of those Native Americans who have proudly and honorably held the name to the highest standards, not only in education, but sports as well. You shouldn't be ashamed that the school carries the name Indians as their mascot. Instead embrace the mascot and the honor it has bestowed on this county for all these years. Stand up and be proud of your heritage and let the Indians name stay on the RHS campus because they have never let it be a name to be ashamed of. The school has always been held in the highest regard for their academics and their sports programs and name of the mascot reminds them to hold themselves to the highest standard just as the mascot symbolizes.
Kay Anderson
Glide
(1) comment
I wonder if the banana slug mascot of the University of California Santa Cruz reminds students to hold themselves to the highest standard as their mascot symbolizes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.