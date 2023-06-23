Why is it that the left only looks right wrong doing. They should take their head out oof the sand and look around.
The lefties have been after Trump for eight years or better, trying to find something he has done wrong.
After eight years it seems that if he had done something terribly wrong they would have found it by now.
The latest is he had secret documents locked up in his home n Florida and he might have shared them with a foreign power. Did he? Nothing is pointing in that direction.
Mr. President has secret documents in the back of his Corvette and in his garage but is he being looked at it? No! What is wrong here?
Hunter Biden has been making costly deals with China and Russia for the last several years. Now it looks like there is a good paper or money trail of bribery money leading to the bigman, Joe Biden and his entire family. How diligent are they looking into that?
Why don't you lefties look in your own backyard? Let's see Hillary Clinton used an illegal email server when she was secretary of state. Then she wiped the server and computer clean so that no one could look at her dirty dealings. She also smashed her phone to smithereens with a sledge hammer. I have been mad at my phone before, but not that mad. And by the way, was that phone government property? Was she charged for it?
You lefties seem fascinated that Trump might have had an affair with a porn star. Maybe he did, maybe he didn't. What is the big deal? Is your memory so short that you don't remember Bill Clinton and all his sex scandals, or that Robert Kennedy was a prolific womanizer?
The morals of this country have sunk so low thanks to the efforts of the left that we are now flying the flag of the gays and lesbians on the same staff as the American flag.
This is a disgrace to anyone who has severed in the armed forces. I served to protect the United States. All Americans. I don't care if you were gay or lesbian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.