I read an editorial in The News-Review on Feb. 10: Do Legislators deserve better compensation?"
My suggestion is that the state should amend the Constitution to allow people with full-time jobs to perform public service without pay and extend the session with only a one-week budget session. This is how successful towns are run that pass balanced budgets. The quality of our representatives efforts would increase, and we would not be burdened with people who cannot make ends meet on their legislative wages yet campaigning repeatedly for a low-pay job.
Let’s add term limits so Oregon might emerge from the bottom of every measure regarding education, taxes, state finances/spending, while encouraging business opportunity. The creators of our Constitution didn’t want legislators to become career positions. As an example; Davie Crockett left Congress claiming it was: "A den of vipers" — for the Alamo.
No one is forcing them to run for reelection, Therefore, it makes no sense to complain about pay. A stronger point is that there should be term limits in all branches of state government along with serious job reviews for incompetence.
I am not arguing that the legislators don't deserve a raise, I do. Legislators earn $33,000 a year, which is a pittance considering a Taco Bell employee starts at $14.75 an hour. I have never thought that legislators don't deserve a raise.
A point to add is that their government provided health insurance doesn’t pay the grocery bill, but the type of health benefits they get is different than mine. If he paid his then his take home pay would decrease.
I don’t know of many people who would go to their boss asking for a substantial salary increase. Perhaps a tiered approach to pay raises is the answer.
(2) comments
Wayne, I like your idea very much. So much that I believe Congress should be forced to end all rules, policy, and law that allows them to insulate themselves from being held to account for their actions. Banning all insider trading is a start, ending campaign finance, the dark money and PACS would help as would term limits.
Federal voting rights law and ending gerrymandering with an eye on also ending the electoral college would go a long way to making sure anyone who makes law is working for the people rather than themselves. I'm exhausted of Mitch McConnell and his two-faced power hungry game playing, and yes it's time for Nancy to retire, as well as quite a number of others. Party Politics in general are what put the least mentally capable into these positions of power, for too many of them the stupidity is astounding. It took one person and a host of opportunists to show us all just how bad our government can become.
I was reading along and thinking to myself, "Wow, this is some discombobulated thinking here." Then I got to the end and saw it was Wayne. You never disappoint, my man.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.