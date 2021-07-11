Both the American Medical Association and the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons have released surveys regarding what percentage of physicians are fully vaccinated. The results of the two are very different. The AMA’s is publicized in mainstream media. The AAPS’s is not. Both surveys were of an opt-in nature and done without random samples of all American physicians. Nevertheless, Americans deserve to hear both results from both organizations. The AMA survey of respondents says 96% of American physicians are fully vaccinated; the AAPS survey says about 40% are.
The AAPS (aapsonline.org) says, “It is wrong to call a person who declines a shot an ‘anti-vaxxer,’ whereas all are opposed to treatments that they think are unnecessary, more likely to harm than to benefit an individual patient, or inadequately tested.”
80% of the AAPS respondents said “I believe risks of shots exceeds risk of disease.” 30% said “I already had COVID.” Other reasons given for declining the shot were unknown long-term effects, the vaccine is experimental, effective early treatment is available, and reports of deaths and blood clots. 56% of physicians said they offered early treatment for COVID.
Acceptance of inordinately more deaths following the COVID vaccinations than has ever been accepted with past vaccinations, would have “resulted in a huge product liability or malpractice award if they had occurred after a new drug,” commented AAPS executive director Jane Orient, M.D. “Purveyors of these COVID products are protected against lawsuits.”
The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons has represented physicians in all specialties since 1943.
Americans are generally intelligent. We can weigh information. We deserve to be involved in public debate. We deserve full disclosure of information, especially from all caring professionals. We do not deserve suppression of information from biased media.
Tim Juett
Roseburg
The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons is a right-wing nut job organization with about 5,000 members--about 2% the size of the American Medical Association. Jane Orient is on the "faculty" of Art Robinson's OISM. On the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons' website, you can pay to learn how to treat COVID-19 at home. (Save your money.)
You can learn all sorts of other nonsense, too: Wiki: "The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a conservative non-profit association that promotes medical disinformation, such as HIV/AIDS denialism, the abortion-breast cancer hypothesis, vaccine and autism connections, and homosexuality reducing life expectancy. The association was founded in 1943 to oppose a government attempt to nationalize health care. The group has included notable members, including American Republican politicians Ron Paul, Rand Paul, and Tom Price."
Tim Juett, you have a right to believe all sorts of stupid stuff: that HIV does not cause AIDS, that drinking radioactive water is good for you, that vaccinations worse than risk of disease (and cause autism), and so on; you can believe the likes of Jane Orient and Art Robinson and that small group of CrazyDocs(TM) that started in Indiana with a bunch of Birchers.
You can embrace all sorts of nonsense that will put you and everyone else at risk.
Or you can embrace reason.
El sueño de la razón produce monstruos.
