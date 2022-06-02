The city charter is the rule book our local government must abide by. It’s going to be reviewed and possibly updated if the citizens vote the changes in by election.
During this time I reflect on the harm the city caused me when the city revoked my livestock permit after my neighbors loose dogs killed my egg laying hens. The free roaming dog got into our fenced in run and terminated my flock. I took her dog to the animal shelter. She was ticketed by animal control. Later, the police chief revoked my livestock permit.
The city of Roseburg government has already hurt so many others in our small community by using the police power to ticket community members $1,500.00 or more a day to keep a egg laying hen without a permit and forced these citizens to remove their Roseburg backyard chickens, ducks, bees by coercion and intentional harm. Getting a ticket when you live on a fixed income, maybe you’re a older citizen, it causes unwanted stress and weighs heavily on your mental health, making illnesses worse. Why would our police chief take away food from our elderly citizens and make it harder to provide food for ourselves and our families? Why would the city of Roseburg have rules like that — to harm us?
Please talk to your city councilors, Roseburg has eight of them.
Elected or appointed they are there to represent the citizens of their respective wards, not the city administration nor the police chief, us — the citizens of Roseburg. Let’s remind them of that.
