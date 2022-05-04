The ballots are out and its time for the will of the people to be heard loud and clear. When 70% of the people voted for term limits for the commissioners to only two terms only to have a drive by judge from Coos County over tern the measure. The two senior commissioner will have been termed out of their second term at the end of this year. During their tenures we have endured dump fees with increases, park fees, logging of our parks under the guise of safety, selling off many county owned assets, gifting positions of stuartship of properties to insiders in exchange for favorable votes, paying two to three times as much for property for a staging area for search and rescue than market required. The power has absolutely has gone to these two’s heads from manipulating the cameras in the hearing chambers to only showing themselves and not the guest speakers, to shouting obscenities in their chambers, to admitting to unlawfully removing opponents campaign signs and taking to their home, to allegedly manipulating the County PERS account to the tune of a negative $136,000,000, to their giving themselves pay raises up to $94,000 per year. There are many more controversies that have happened under their watch! It is clear that their time has come and past and that they have termed out! Join me and the will of the people by choosing Valynn Currie to replace termed out Tim Freeman and a person of your choice to replace termed out Chris (McCaw) Boice on May 17, 2022.
(2) comments
The measure for term limits that Douglas County voters approved was found to be in violation of the Oregon Constitution. A circuit court judge from another county heard the case because our local judges quite properly recused themselves. They knew and were friendly with the plaintiffs So a judge from out of the area was brought in. That was to ensure fairness. His ruling was upheld on appeal.
So stop this nonsense. Voters can approve anything, but if it violates the constitution it does not become law. The term limit measure, as it was written, violated the constitution. It is not the law.
Why would patriotic citizens be so willing to violate the constitution and the rights of others just to get what they want? Why are they eager to twist the facts in order to paint themselves as victims?
We live in a county where too many people say, "the law is the law," when it comes to others, but if it's applied to them they start acting all whiny and victimized. It's getting old.
Larry Saccatto is Valynn's "special friend". The two have conspired to attempt to take over the local Republican party and radicalize it into a Q loving "fight the tyranny" party. Larry has sued the county with the help of a radical anti-government formerly disbarred attorney out of North Eastern Oregon. He conspired with former assessor Roger Hartman to harass and sue the County's former CFO when she brought to attention allegations of Hartman's non transparent practice of manipulating tax assessments for friends. Now he is using the shoddy "research" and lies of Mike Ruehle to spread additional lies about the candidates. Tim Freeman has the support of veterans, the business community, the medical community, the Sherriff and the District Attorney. Valynn has the support of her "husband", Dallas Heard, and California transplant muckraker Mike Ruehle. The choice is easy. Thank goodness we don't have term limits!
Not Currie. I understand that she's with the Dallad Heard's Tyranny group.
