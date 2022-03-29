Letter: Let these geese coexist at Ford's Pond Mar 29, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I hope Tula and Peggy will be allowed to stay at Ford's Pond.While it would be nice to have everything wild, it may be an unrealistic expectation for a park that is so near the city.Re-homing Tula and Peggy and their family sounds like a huge hassle. Even if this effort is successful, other domestic poultry may show up at the park.Please let these birds coexist with the wildlife at Ford's Pond.Margaret McGilvraWinston Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Fate of geese at Ford's Pond up in air Powell unresponsive as defense moves to withdraw Two candidates file for Douglas County Circuit Court judge position 4 Roseburg man competes in Domino Masters Death Notices for March 24,2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Myrtle Creek is accepting applications for the position of ART INSTRUCTOR WANTED Special Sections DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NEC Corporation of America Partnering with the State of Oregon and NASPO ValuePoint, Eases the Path to Cloud Communications for Public Sector Agencies The News-Review hires managing editor Roseburg boys open season with SWC meet at Centennial Golf Club ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last Roseburg's McMillan competes in SWC girls meet Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
