The News-Review has encouraged honest criticism from its contributors and its readers, but apparently, some of us are not included in this seemingly gracious invitation. Perhaps the opinion page should be run in color rather than black and white. I’ve always loved the cartoons!
When the most controversial political issues of the day are censured from a newspaper’s public forum, and when the acceptability of pieces written by conservative “influencers” is strictly limited based on the subject matter, the opinion page effectively becomes progressive propaganda. There are three or four serious issues taking place in our country right now that need to be explored from different perspectives, but those who control The News-Review content apparently have no stomach for such things. They print just enough of the “weaker conservative contributions” to claim some degree of “balance,” but the truth is, the most powerful articles pertaining to the most controversial subjects (you know the ones), are conveniently left out. I have made numerous attempts to help them correct this “sin” against honest public dialogue but to no avail.
Have you ever heard the old farewell saying “See ya in the funny papers?” Well, if you are reading this piece and you are a fellow-conservative who desires to contribute serious opinion-pieces pertaining to “taboo subjects” (you know the ones), “I’ll see ya in the funny papers."
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
Please, I cannot read your mind. What are those three or four items we should all know about.
Todd, you need to do more than whisper "controversial taboo subjects" for us if you want any respect. Go ahead, reply herein and list some of those deep subjects you want to discuss -- unless you're just feeling sorry for yourself.
