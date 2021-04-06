Let us clear up a couple of things, Bud Long.
1. Lawyers are not taught to lie for their clients. To do so is unethical and can result in loss of one's license to practice law.
2. I have no evidence of Nancy Pelosi being untruthful and clearly you don't either.
3. Judge not, my friend, lest you be judged.
Daniel Robertson
Yoncalla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.