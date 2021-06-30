Okay, okay — enough with the shaved ice drama. The City of Roseburg made a mistake. Own it. Fix it.
Seems to me there could be an easy way to get things right again.
Open up Stewart Park to several food trucks for the summer. Make a place for all venders to park, just for this year.
After being locked down for a year, people want to be out enjoying fresh air with family and friends. A variety of food options close by, make a day at the park ideal.
The City of Roseburg can make it clear that this variance is for this one year only. Problem solved, everyone happy.
Sutherlin Park could also open up to more vendors as well.
Jann Castle
Sutherlin
