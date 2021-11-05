Let’s just blame the consumers for all the empty shelves
It was inevitable the supply chain catastrophe, empty shelves and TP chaos unfolding are all now the fault of you spoiled, whining consumers. Otherwise, everything would be fine.
Solution: Lower our expectations and accept “inconvenience.” Like the Soviets did!
We’ve gone from deplorable, racist, urban terrorists to whiny, selfish hoarders and shoppers. Just like “climate change,” we are the perfectly malleable distraction for whatever the latest woke indoctrination requires. So just shut up and take and blame the victim! Biden doubles down on catastrophic failure, expecting it to change, and when it doesn’t, it’s because your expectations were too high. You are the cause of his failure. “Let’s go Brandon...” clap, clap clap-clap-clap-clap!
Our current debacle of a lack of workers, stranded cargo ships, and rampant inflation are not the result of “the pandemic,” they are of disastrous decisions by tyrants in government.
Vaccine mandates and a media-driven public pressure campaign is resulting in firings, layoffs, resignations. Whether it’s “Hero” nurses, law enforcement, restaurant workers and liquor store clerks. Americans are convinced that working is complicated, political and dangerous. Unruly customers are the one’s who are threatening economic recovery don’t-cha-know? They are causing workers to quit, making the workplace something to avoid, ergo making recovery difficult. Stop it! It’s not the Biden administration causing this, it’s malcontents. So shut up already!
Actually, it’s remarkable that Biden’s press secretary when asked about the supply chain disaster, impacting the delivery of all consumer goods, mock the question with a snarky reaction reminding us of how the administration is clueless.
To accept the collapse of our economy due to self-important bureaucrats condemns us to inevitable economic and social collapse.
Let’s go Branon...!
(4) comments
It's unsurprising that Wayne Medley would quote (and misspell) a euphemistic obscenity. It's disappointing that the News-Review would print it.
Supply-chain issues are incredibly complex; what's not complex is knowing that Chinese ports were shut down for weeks and then opened with record shipping that has jammed our ports--which, by the way, are handling more cargo than ever before in our history; that employment is surging, unemployment is dropping, consumer spending is at record levels, and the the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq all hit record highs on multiple occasions this week--and again today. Highest consumer spending ever*. Ever. Highest stock market ever. Ever.
*we just exceeded 16 trillion dollars consumer spending (annual rate), for the first time ever. Ever.
Consumer spending from Fred: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PCE
"Stocks soared on Friday, with major benchmarks rallying to fresh records as investors reacted favorably to October jobs report, which showed a better-than-expected pick-up in payroll growth and another improvement in the unemployment rate.
The blue-chip index set new intraday record in the wake of the data, extending Thursday's gains and reaching a seventh consecutive record closing high. The S&P 500 also rose about 2% for the week to mark a fifth consecutive weekly gain — its longest winning streak since August 2020. The Nasdaq also jumped to a record the broad move higher in tech shares, and the Dow reached a record close as well. "
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/stock-market-news-live-updates-november-5-2021-221821678.html
Brandon-Is that right-wing media slang? I know it is. Maybe you need to get your information from more than one source.
If you and the others who complain about the empty shelves, are retired, then go back to work and provide a solution to the problem.
