The tenants of the holidays to be continued into the new year:

Kindness: A smile, a thank you, a helping hand, a listening ear.

Empathy: Being aware of the burdens of your fellow citizens without judgment.

Gratitude: Be grateful for what you have and find ways to share.

Generosity: Find ways to give a little if you can to those who do not have enough.

I would never presume to tell anyone how to share or care, but each of us can make a difference in a life. Often it requires very little to make that difference.

My last wish for us all is to quote a saying I saw on a bulletin board at a coffee shop: "Remember everyone you meet is dealing with something."

May your New Year be safe to insure wellness and you take the time to reflect on all you have and what you can do to spread love and joy in the New Year full of possibilities.

Jennifer High

Roseburg

