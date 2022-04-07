Bond measure 10-187, long overdue, will help us preserve and update aging facilities, construct gyms, and make facilities safer for our students.
I have heard some members of the public express fears that a remodel of some older buildings will erase history or damage the legacy of Roseburg Public Schools.
These community members care for Roseburg — they love our city and our schools. This love, however, should lead them to embrace the bond measure and the promise of safer, newer, and more efficient facilities.
As a Roseburg High School teacher living in Roseburg, I, too, share concerns for the heritage of our schools and community. While the exterior of the Heritage, or Old Main, building (where I have taught at RHS for six years) in particular looks historic and beautiful, the interior tells another story.
I have witnessed everything from the loud echoes in the classrooms and halls, to the horrid smell from leaky roofs, to the periodically flooding basement, to windows nailed shut because of the injuries they have caused.
The classrooms lack space and electrical outlets for technology. Air quality is nonexistent. There are no restrooms upstairs, and the ones downstairs are cramped.
The building temperature is boiling hot in the fall and spring and inconsistent in the winter. The floors are uneven and the stairs dangerous.
I support the bond for every improvement that will result from it, from new gyms to necessary renovations, to new secure entryways in all schools.
Every school will benefit.
Every child will also benefit, and parents can rest easier knowing their schools are safer and healthier.
Our community will benefit from knowing we take care of our children — the true heritage of our community, not a building — providing them with safer schools. Vote yes for Roseburg schools on May 17.
