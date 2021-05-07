I am supporting Erica Mills for the Umpqua Community College Board. As a former UCC Board of Education Chair I understand the commitment required and the clear open-minded thinking it takes to address the issues facing the College. In a short period of time, Erica is already making a significant impact. Erica is finishing her first term on the UCC Board, so she understands how the college works. During her term, she’s advocated for students and the community. She understands the challenges our local students face and is committed to helping them find meaningful jobs.
Erica works in our community helping people to achieve their financial goals. Thus she can see both sides, the need for affordable, quality education, and the demand for highly skilled workers.
Erica and her husband moved to Rosburg because they want to raise their family here, get involved in the community, and make a difference.
Community partnerships are at the top of her list. She has tirelessly worked to put the word “community” back in Umpqua Community College. She wants to increase the connection between the business community and the college. She also wants the college to align itself with the K-12 schools.
Erica is making a difference in our community. Let’s re-elect her to the UCC Board. Please vote for Erica Mills for the UCC Board of Education. She has my support.
Betty Tamm
Oakland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.