The Rock Creek fish hatchery. The question, should it be rebuilt or not. I say yes. The wild fish advocates say no.
But who is the largest user base of our fish rescources? It is the fisherman that likes to have fish for the table. This group way outweighs the catch and release wild fish advocate. So if they want the wild fish totally protected, then give the harvest crowd fish to retain. The only way to do that is through hatchery production of salmon and stealhead.
The wild fish people say that hatcheries are bad for wild fish.
Well, answer me this then: Why were there no wild coho salmon on the North Umpqua before they started the hatchery program for coho? Now there is a sustainable run of wild coho. And hatchery fish can coexist with native fish. The North Umpqua is a perfect example.
The hatchery fish can be let right out of the hatchery and upon return after their time in the ocean will mostly go right back up Rock Creek leaving the upper North Umpqua to the wild fish.
To the majority of you anglers, I say get involved. Write a letter to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in support of the Rock Creek Fish Hatchery and all fish hatcheries in the state.
Join your local fishing organization, The Umpqua Fishermans Association, Join the Oregon Anglers Alliance. These organizations are giving you a voice where it counts. At the table of the ODFW.
The angling public needs you to voice your opinion to save what you have and hopefully if enough people put forth enough input to ODFW, maybe we can get hatcheries to increase output and make the Umpqua back into the world class fishery that it once was.
