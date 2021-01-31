Response to "There are others who deserve vacine before the elderly:"
Never mind vaccine eligibility, let's talk about elder abuse! C'mon Jeff, please try to keep in mind, that we, the aged are sensitive about such descriptors as "gezzer" and "old buzzard." (Don't you love a sentence with two double Z words?) In keeping with political correctness, words such as; senior, veneable and elder are much more acceptable. Old timer is borderline and golden ager is ok, if not somewhat passe'.
Gotta go now, it's my nap time.
Ed Armstrong
Winston
