Lately the letters to the editor have been more advertisement than public commentary. Why? I should not complain, because I have been received well by the News Review and by the general public. I believe that citizen comments should not be squashed or held back for large opinion pieces. Of course, the paper has other spots to add these comments. I believe that the letters to the editor can shape our understanding of what is going on with our county, our country and our nation. Politics, Pandemic, politicians gone wild and of course, the rants and raves of wild thinking men and women. Opinions are good and can be healthy. Some opinions need to find and explain where they came from. Other opinions deserve attention but may be overlooked because they are blatantly crazy. But they are still our opinions. What is happening News Review editor? Why take so much space for large articles when there is plenty of commentary and chatter from us little folks? When I submit an article for the paper, I assume it may bear merit. Some of the positive ones (maybe fluffy) are too tame. Others may appear to be too honest (like Juneteenth article). I do not get to decide what opinion goes into the section. I assume it is hard to find. Or maybe the pickings are few. But lately, there are less letters by us regular folk and more glitzy political stuff from big names. Get back to more local articles. After all, we live in this county. We know it. And we may benefit from each other's thoughts or not.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
(0) comments
