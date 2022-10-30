In recent letters here, it has been reflected that the Democrats are not responsible for immigrants, crime or economic problems. How could someone be so ignorant or blind?
The first thing the Biden administration did when he took office was kill a project that provided $800 million in wages. Ever since, he has done everything to make America dependent on foreign oil, which obviously is more expensive and controlled as to how much oil they want us to have.
Inflation is directly related to the government spending too much money. Your money! Biden's spending spree started with the "Build Back Better" bill that had a cost of $1.7 trillion.
Then comes the student loan plan that would cost taxpayers over $30 billion over the next 10 years. In all, Biden's spending plan is projected to cost $10 trillion over the next 10 years.
Immigration is another issue on the forefront. Allowing 2.4 million people into this country since Jan. 1 is insane. The border patrol agencies are so overwhelmed that it has allowed 600,000 more illegals to slip in along with 98 that were on the FBI's Terror Watch list. Hundreds of thousands of pounds of Fentanyl and other drugs flow freely. An analysis of this policy would point toward Biden getting a kickback from the cartel.
Our own state has the same mentality. Our governor has tried to tax us for carbon that China produced, mandate taxes that she knows would not win a vote and released murderers from prison. Although Kotek is distancing from Brown, enough is enough.
The liberals stood by and watched domestic terrorists destroy Portland. This, along with the ruthless mudslinging, shows they have no limits. Democrats are pro-crime and pro-inflation. Virgil, Jo Rae, Alek and Christine.
Bob Murray
Glide
Donald Trump Built a National Debt So Big (Even Before the Pandemic) That It’ll Weigh Down the Economy for Years.
The national debt has risen by almost $7.8 trillion during Trump's time in office.
This is an informative article by Propublica.
https://www.propublica.org/article/national-debt-trump
in billions Debt Major events per presidential term
to GDP
2016 $19,573 105% Brexit
2017 $20,245 104% Congress raised the debt ceiling
2018 $21,516 105% Trump tax cuts
2019 $22,719 107% Trade wars
2020 $27,748 129% COVID-19 and 2020 recession
2021 $29,617 124% COVID-19 and American Rescue Plan Act
2022 $30,824 123% Inflation Reduction Act and student loan forgiveness
