In my role as a former school librarian, I would like to offer some thought in reply to the current overheated rhetoric on the subject of "book banning."
As a librarian, one of my criteria for a book or media selection was "Does this item meet community standards for suitability?" With a limited budget and literally millions of titles to choose from, a librarian has no obligation to include any item.
I would hope that a thoughtful and respectful adult will understand that almost nothing is banned in today's society. If a school district elects to not provide sexually explicit materials for children, parents are welcome to go online or to a local bookstore and order such items.
I fully appreciate and accept that an objecting patron was helping uss to better understand community standards for our library. Their input was always appreciated and respected.
Let me offer two examples of book banning to illustrate my points:
1. When I found an x-rated (now NC-17) video on the shelf of a branch of the Douglas County Library, I questioned the item and it is no longer in the library collection.
2. (An example from a related field) I took children from the school where I was teaching to a performance of "Romeo and Juliet" at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland where Juliet committed suicide by firing a handgun into her abdomen. My unhappy letter of protest to the OSF may have played a small role in helping to bring about the "viewer warnings" that we now see on their website.
Having been in the ring as an educator and a librarian, I have nothing by the highest respect for those who are willing to deal with these problems.
I also have some admiration for those who exercise their First Amendment rights and are willing to express their opinions in these matters, particularly when it is done in a respectful manner toward parents with differing convictions on the raising and education of their children.
Roger Shaffer
Canyonville
