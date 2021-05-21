Kudos to The News-Review for publishing the pet obituary in the May 16 edition of the paper. I have seen this done in another Pacific Northwest newspaper a few years ago (I think it was the Grants Pass Courier), and thought it was wonderful.
I did not find it, in any way, disrespectful to the humans whose obituaries shared the page.
The families of the decedents who write these obituaries frequently refer to their loved ones as having been “survived by” their named pets.
There’s a reason why the term “funeral” has largely been replaced by “celebration of life”.
Lighten up, folks.
Ann Vaughn
Roseburg
