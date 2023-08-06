Local GOP embraces extremism

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Gayle Rosellini

Roseburg

React to this story:

10
1
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(7) comments

Momos
Momos

The entire GOP embraces extremism. Nationwide. It isn't just local. And you can bet all three county commissioners adore trump. They want to be just like him.

Add Reply
mword
mword

Momos, the first Public Relations Committee piece talking about "establishment Republicans" who were "in league" with globalist and socialist Dems -- I'm pretty sure that was aimed directly at the commissioners and maybe the sheriff and mayor.

Those elected officials have refused to fall in line with the most extremist Republican views. The sheriff fired Mason Goodknight. The commissioners funded DPHN during covid. They stood up to Dallas Heard and the Citizens Against Tyranny (common sense and decency.)

If those elected officials had fallen into line with the most extremist views we would never have heard of Deputy Goodknight and it would have been hard to get a covid test in the early days and to get a vaccination. Despite their conservative beliefs, our public officials acted for the public good for the entire community.

That's why those officials have now been labeled establishment and in league with the nefarious Democrats.

It's been a struggle for me to look at this situation without bias. Each person is an individual, not a party cog or label. The current leaders at GOP HQ have made it clear they are against our local elected leaders for their globalist and socialist leanings.

That's cult talk! I know some of those folks down at GOP HQ and they are really nice, smart people. But anyone can get caught in a cult. Anyone.

So far, I have no reason to believe our commissioners have joined. They're Republicans, but they haven't gone off the rails with the folks down on Jackson Street. Over all, I think that's good for our county, regardless of what political leanings we may have.

In the next election all those officials will have opponents from the extremist nutcase right. How does Sheriff Goodknight sound in your ears?

Add Reply
Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

Comments are too 😁. Nothing a Democrat likes better than a "narrative " or "talking points ", it keeps them from having to think!

That being said, anyone who thinks that the Democrat party or the republican party even cares about you or making your life better, is living in a dream world 🌎 unequaled by any delusion imaginable.

Add Reply
CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Huge bbfan,

Your write: "Comments are too 😁."

So, what's dismal enough for you? Leprosy in Florida? Record-shattering heat, with >100F in southern South America, and the oceans at hot-tub temps? Dying coral reefs? Deaths of despair here in America?

Honestly, we can go on all day about problems and catastrophes. But Democrats are addressing our problems--because we want life to be better for all. Bidenomics is working, and we are not yet finished working for the American people.

"New economic data last week showed that inflation cooled to 3% in June, down from over 9% last year, and close to the Fed’s goal of 2%.

And as inflation has subsided, real wages – that is, what paychecks will buy – have finally risen.

"Meanwhile, economic growth has accelerated. Consumer spending is solid. Consumers expect the economy to continue to do well.

"Inflation is coming down without a crash landing, in large part because the Fed’s rate increases – designed to slow the economy, stop wage growth and cause higher unemployment – are being offset by Bidenomics’ massive public investments in infrastructure, semiconductors, wind and solar energy, and manufacturing.

"This isn’t all. The Biden administration has added three other critical ingredients: the threat (and, in some cases, reality) of tough antitrust enforcement, a pro-labor National Labor Relations Board, and strict limits on Chinese imports.

"Taken together, these policies are beginning to alter the structure of the American economy in favor of the bottom 90%."

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/aug/06/why-the-us-will-break-out-first-from-the-low-growth-trap

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/06/28/bidenomics-is-working-the-presidents-plan-grows-the-economy-from-the-middle-out-and-bottom-up-not-the-top-down/

Add Reply
Babysoft
Babysoft

Thank you for saying what I’ve been thinking every time I read one of these appalling proclamation inviting and threatening violence over differences of opinion. We are community, friends, neighbors. I believe in building each other, finding common ground, and working together to resolve differences. Thank you again for your common sense, voice.

Add Reply
CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Babysoft,

You are right. There are those who invite and threaten violence our fellow human beings. And there are those who "are community, friends, neighbors. [Who] believe in building each other, finding common ground, and working together to resolve differences."

It's up to us to answer the old question: "Which side are you on?" (Florence Reece)

Add Reply
CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Gayle, you are exactly right: the local Republican Party has embraced full-on extremism.

But it's not just here, and it's not merely now. From Spiro Agnew's endorsement of extremism to John Eastman's justification of an attempted coup, extremism is the rot at the heart of the once-grand old party.

A few weeks ago, Chris Boice indicated that he had nothing to do with the local GOP and that neither did any of the other local elected officials--even though he and other local officials were elected PCPs and were on the County Clerk's list at the time. Chris Boice's name no longer appears on the County Clerk's list of PCPs, but Kress and Freeman still have their names listed. So do other elected officials. To his credit, Boice appears to have officially resigned his PCP position. Kudos.

I urge other local elected officials to follow suit. And all who reject violence and civil war.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.