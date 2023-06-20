"Hitch your wagon to a star." - Ralph Waldo Emerson
"When you're a star, they let you do it." -Donald John Trump
Republicans have hitched their wagon to a disaster. (“Disaster” comes from the Italian “disastro” — literally, "ill-starred")
The Douglas County Republican Central Committee unanimously voted to endorse Donald Trump for President in 2024. They believe that, “If Donald Trump does not win the 2024 Presidential election, the United States of America, as a Constitutional Republic, will inevitably be destroyed.”
Republicans have, disastrously, hitched their wagon to an immoral, indecent man currently indicted for 71 felonies — with a lot more indictments to come, it seems. We've seen the pictures: piles of boxes, government documents marked with security warnings; we've heard the audios, Trump admitting to retaining highly classified defense information, Trump demanding an official to “find” more votes, and so on.
We know that Trump was, and is, a risk to national security. He believes that laws do not apply to him.
Trump will get his day in court. He will get a lot of days in court. More information about his crimes will be made public. A jury recently found that Trump committed sexual assault and had lied about it. We all know that Trump has claimed that it's OK for him to grab women by the you-know-what, and that he took classified documents and lied about that, too.
Every American who believes in the rule of law will pay attention. Every American who cares about national security will watch.
Every person who lives here knows that the Douglas County Republican Party has sworn allegiance to this disgraced, dishonest, disaster of a human being. Republicans have hitched their wagon to that ill-fated disaster.
Decent, smart, law-abiding, moral people will leap from this indecent, ill-starred Republican wagon, fast.
