When I read the April 23 guest column from the Republican Party, I didn’t know if I should laugh or cry. Laugh because these sentiments are ludicrous, or cry because as residents of the Umpqua we have far more in common than we have to dispute. We need to work together and this editorial spits in the face of any local political dialogue. I have long asserted that the real difference in Oregon is urban vs. rural and not liberal vs. conservative.
This editorial was a series of assumptions that express underlying paranoia and self righteousness. You do not get to hold local Democrats accountable for the foolishness that comes out of Portland and then disassociate yourself from establishment Republicans.
To characterize the Democrats as “full blown Marxists” is an insult to all of the Democrats who stood for private property rights in the face of the Jordan Cove proposal. Elected Republicans acted like frightened rabbits. The current proposal by Democratic leadership to rebuild the government owned railroad to Coos Bay is the specific definition of socialism and in light of the coming earthquake is entirely a waste of money. This and the mismanagement and waste of the Port of Coos Bay should be red meat to Republican hounds but their silence is deafening.
It is a contradiction to say you support the rule of law and respect for the Constitution and support Donald Trump. Trump has called for the suspension of the Constitution and sought to overthrow Congress with a riot rather than accept defeat. How any self-respecting woman could vote for Trump is beyond me.
In the United States patriots come in all colors, religions and sexes not just people who agree with you. I feel bad for my many Republican friends of good faith.
