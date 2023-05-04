When I read the April 23 guest column from the Republican Party, I didn’t know if I should laugh or cry. Laugh because these sentiments are ludicrous, or cry because as residents of the Umpqua we have far more in common than we have to dispute. We need to work together and this editorial spits in the face of any local political dialogue. I have long asserted that the real difference in Oregon is urban vs. rural and not liberal vs. conservative.

