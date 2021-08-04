We can see the effects of global warming. Higher temperatures, longer droughts, lower water tables, decreasing stream flows, increased river temperatures, dead fish, increased tree mortality, larger and more frequent fires. We may delay, or reduce global warming if more salvage and thinning is done on federal lands.
Even when not burning, snags produce greenhouse gasses. When they burn greenhouse gas production becomes obvious, but worse they complicate fire suppression efforts. Tey pre-heat surrounding fuels, emit embers that start spot fires, fall and roll across containment lines, and injure or kill fire fighters. The result is the risk of a fire making a run is increased. Each time a fire like the Jack Fire makes a run, the greenhouse gas production is more than all the cars in Los Angeles for an entire year (6.5 million cars). The Jack Fire has had at least three LA-type days so far (19 million cars), and that doesn't include all the gasses produced on the other days.
Thinning would rob future fires of fuel so they don't burn as hot, or spread so fast, which would make them less destructive and easier to contain. Greenhouse gas production is reduced. Plus thinning would allow more moisture to enter the ground and percolate to streams, which should increase water quality and aid fish survival.
Better forest management would protect our environment and cut greenhouse gas production far more than converting the transportation system to electricity. Plus we don't have to find more rare earth minerals, our transportation system isn't dependent on China, we don't need as many power plants and disposal of dead batteries isn't an issue. It's time to realize that loggers are good for the environment.
Don Wilson
Roseburg
Don, you have made a similar, untrue, uncited ("I read once," is not a citation) claims before. The claim is wildly exaggerated, by perhaps four orders of magnitude. And, once again, the News-Review editors did not save you.
Here you are, back on Oct 2. 2020:
" I read in an article from the Medford Mail-Tribune years ago that just one run of a fire were prevented for just one day, it would reduce the amount of greenhouse gas production equal to the emissions all the cars in Los Angeles produce in more than a year."
To which I replied:
"Sorry, but you are certainly mistaken, even if your very imprecise term of "just one run of a fire" is defined as generously as possible: "I read in an article from the Medford Mail-Tribune years ago that just one run of a fire were prevented for just one day, it would reduce the amount of greenhouse gas production equal to the emissions all the cars in Los Angeles produce in more than a year." Well, this is bogus, because LA generates about 176 million tons of CO2/year, and the share of all transportation (not just cars) of that is 28%--so maybe 40 tons of CO2 per year; the 2018 California wildfire year dumped about 68 million tons. Divide the 68/365, get less than 0.2 million tons CO2/day on average from all the fires--not just one day of "one run," whatever that is.
"Your assertion--or at least the assertion you quote--is off by orders of magnitude maybe as many as about four orders of magnitude). You really ought to expect the editors to save you from this nonsense. But they have allowed this misinformation in earlier letters and guest opinions."
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-climatechange-california-insight/a-climate-problem-even-california-cant-fix-tailpipe-pollution-idUSKCN1PQ4MJ
https://www.greencarcongress.com/2019/08/20190830.html
Don, now you have escalated your absurd claim; you assert that the Jack Fire is three times as bad as the "just one run" used to be--whatever that might have been, in some alternate, arithmetic-free, universe.
Your claims about electrification, EVs, etc are all similarly bogus.
Also: snags are good. (Yes: they decompose, and do release CO2, but they support myriad life while doing so, and the CO2 is slow, low and cool and available for local photosynthesis.
https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/sources-greenhouse-gas-emissions
https://www.ioes.ucla.edu/wp-content/uploads/report-card-2015-energy.pdf
https://www.epa.gov/greenvehicles/greenhouse-gas-emissions-typical-passenger-vehicle
https://www.conservationnw.org/our-work/wildlands/snag-trees/
https://www.nwf.org/Garden-for-Wildlife/Cover/Trees-and-Snags
