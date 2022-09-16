I regretfully have to end my cleanup at Stewart Park. It has lead to vandalism to my 2011 Ford Ranger 4x4, the bathroom and other buildings within Stewart Park. 

mword
mword

Lonnie, you did a hard job and you did it with compassion and kindness of heart. You did it because it was the right thing to do. I'm sorry to hear you were vandalized by some disturbed folks.

Please don't let it crush your good soul. It's tough work and everyone needs a break now and then for their own health and serenity.

What you did was important and greatly appreciated. Thank you.

