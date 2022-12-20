I am responding to the gentleman that referred to former President Trump as a conman. I'm not sure how you go about coming to this conclusion. I have a feeling you don't know President Trump personally, but you have taken what you have heard in the media as actual truth. I ask that you step back and take a good look at some facts. You can tell a lot about a person by discovering their motivation. If you go back 10 to 20 years, you will see interviews that President Trump did with various talk show host's including Oprah. In those interviews he would always say that he would never want to be President, but if this country continued to get worse, he would strongly consider running. Well it got to that point and he decided to run and expose the corruption of our leadership. Haven't you wondered why those in power have continually tried to have him impeached or actually lied and said that he had colluded with Russia. Adam Schiff was on the news nightly telling the American people that he was a Russian agent. He is on the House Intelligence Committee and if anybody would know, you would hope it would be him. Yet he flat out lied and the left media covered it up. Think for a moment about the election that Trump said was stolen. If you utter that word you are now an election denier. However, if you believe a man that couldn't put a coherent statement together and campaigned in his basement received 81 million votes, I can't help you. He could only get 20 people to his rallies. So step back and look at the facts and then look at our country today, I think you will see who is being conned.
