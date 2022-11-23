Letter: Look at the facts when deciding on Trump presidency Nov 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This is written with regard to the recent article and photo submitted by Jill Colvin of the Associated Press. The one with the fist in the air.Mr. Trump has declared he will run again for the presidency. He has supporters. Does anyone find this disturbing?There seem to be rather long lists of negative behavior by this past President.The touted use of bleach, and a hose de-wormer, as potential cures for COVID-19. His separation of children from parents. He openly admired Putin. Seems to condone violence. No one gets to take over America. No one owns us, rules us. We have the vote. We are the people.Let us be mindful of the truth and the lies. God bless America.Dorothy KnightMyrtle Creek Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trump America Politics Photo Jill Colvin Wormer Supporter Dorothy Knight Presidency Fist Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Gunman arrested without incident in downtown Roseburg Mercy employees in payroll limbo after cyberattack against parent company Former Oakers, now assistant coaches, look back at 2012 state championship season Winston weighing pros, cons of proposed RV resort One number from being a billionaire Special Sections Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News RHODE ISLAND 57, ILLINOIS STATE 44 Rhode Island 57, Illinois St. 44 Toledo 82, N. Kentucky 69 TOLEDO 82, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 69 Spain 7, Costa Rica 0
