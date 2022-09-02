Why is it that the left only looks right for wrongdoing?
The lefties have been after Trump for seven years or better, trying to find something he has done wrong. After seven years it seems that if he had done something terribly wrong they would have found it by now.
Why don't you lefties look in your own backyard? Let's see Hillary Clinton used an illegal e-mail server when she was the secretary of state. Then she wiped the server and computer clean so that no one could look at her dirty dealings. She also smashed her phone to smithereens with a sledge hammer. I have been mad at my phone before, but not that mad. And by the way, was that phone government property? Was she charged for it?
Hunter Biden has been making costly deals with China and Russia for the last several years. Costly to the American people but very profitable for the Biden family. They are selling us out to the Chinese.
Are the FBI looking into this? No. And why not?
Nancy Pelosi has been doing insider trading for years, amassing a fortune. Who is looking into this?
Barack Obama was an adjudicator in Illinois before he became a state senator then president. Illinois, isn't that the state with the highest crime rate and known for its corruption. He attended a church that advocated the overthrow of the United States. Recorded sermons are on file. His answer to this was, "What can I say?"
Most of not all presidents leave the White House with documents and memorabilia. Many of these documents are probably top secret or secret. Who do you think declares the things to be secret or top secret? Raid the Clintons or Obamas places and see what you can come up with? Oh, do not go there.
The Clintons stole furniture out of the White House when they left. This furniture belonged to the people of the United States. Oh, just an oversight. My, my, my.
Why is it that Clintons entered the White House supposedly broke and left as multi-millionaires? Were they so bad with their own finances that they were broke? Then you put them in charge of our finances. Brilliant. Somehow they came out as multi-millionaires. They were good at something.
So, to the Mar-a-Lago incident. The FBI went to the Trump residence in February and went through everything. Trump cooperated in every way. They suggested that he put a better lock on a storage area that probably held some sensitive documents. He complied. No problem. Why the raid?
The present regime has turned the FBI into the Gestapo. Smashing down doors and seizing property at will. They are hiring 85,000 IRS agents and arming them better than the police. Which by the way, you want to do away with. Can you take your head our of the sand yet? Nope. I didn't think so.
Oh yes, what about the invasion at the border? No problem. It is secure, just ask Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. No problem here.
The Democrats say that the Republicans are tearing down democracy. But they are the ones destroying the constitution. The First Amendment. Free speech. Parents of children in school are being labeled terrorists because they disagree with school boards on what is being taught in schools. Terrorists, really?
The right to keep and bear arms. You are doing everything you can to dismantle this very important amendment. Why? So that we can't defend ourselves.
There are reasons that these were the first two amendments in the constitution.
James Akin
Sutherlin
