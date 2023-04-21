In response to a recent guest column in The News-Review, on Tuesday, April 18, I would like to share some statistics about gun related crime in the United States. The writer suggests that the increase in gun violence is due to liberal, Democratic policies. So I looked up the states with the highest rates of gun violence: 2020 statistics from the Pew Research Center (listing gun death rates per 1000), show the five states with the highest rate of gun-related deaths were: Mississippi (Republican controlled), Louisiana (R - Democratic governor with Republican legislative majorities), Wyoming (R), Missouri (R) and Alabama (R). These rates included murders, suicides and all other categories tracked by the CDC.

