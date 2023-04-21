In response to a recent guest column in The News-Review, on Tuesday, April 18, I would like to share some statistics about gun related crime in the United States. The writer suggests that the increase in gun violence is due to liberal, Democratic policies. So I looked up the states with the highest rates of gun violence: 2020 statistics from the Pew Research Center (listing gun death rates per 1000), show the five states with the highest rate of gun-related deaths were: Mississippi (Republican controlled), Louisiana (R - Democratic governor with Republican legislative majorities), Wyoming (R), Missouri (R) and Alabama (R). These rates included murders, suicides and all other categories tracked by the CDC.
The five states with the lowest gun death rates (also 2020) included New York (Democratic controlled), Rhode Island (D), New Jersey (D), Massachusetts (D) and Hawaii (D).
Heartbreaking but true, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2020 firearms became the number one cause of death for children and teens in the United States, surpassing motor vehicle deaths and those caused by other injuries. With the exception of Canada, no other peer country had firearms among the top five causes of childhood/teenage deaths — much less the main cause of death.
I looked up which states had the highest firearm deaths of children per 1000 (CDC). They were: Louisiana, Alaska, Mississippi, Wyoming and Arkansas (All Republican controlled). The states with the least firearm deaths of children were: Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York (all Democratic control).
I want all people to be able to live safely — conservative or liberal. We all deserve to live to our highest potential. So let’s be realistic about who is making a difference with their policies and who is not and then, vote accordingly.
