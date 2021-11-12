With its underfunded health care system, Puerto Rico now has over 74% of their island's 3.2 million people fully vaccinated -- well above the US total of 58% and Douglas County’s 49.5%. As a result of the high vaccine uptake, Puerto Rico is crushing its coronavirus curve, with daily cases currently running at 3 per 100,000 people and deaths at 0.1 per 100,000. Comparatively, Douglas County is 10 times higher, running at 27 daily cases per 100,000 people and 1 death per 100,000 people.
The COVID situation in Puerto Rico is the complete opposite of what was expected at the start of the pandemic. Puerto Rico's poverty rate is 43 percent, more than double that of Mississippi, the poorest US state. Its government is facing an ongoing financial crisis that skyrocketed debt in 2017 when Hurricane Maria ravaged the island, leaving nearly 3,000 dead. After that, an earthquake destroyed nearly 8,000 homes in January 2020.
Puerto Rico’s political leaders have used their disasters to create a critical wave of unity. Their people have responded to the challenge by getting vaccinated. They are doing their part. Contrast that with Douglas County which has experienced a mass shooting and forest fire disasters leaving many homeless. Rather than unite its residents against COVID, Douglas County leaders have instead encouraged residents and businesses to oppose COVID restrictions, to NOT do their part eradicating COVID.
Unlike what has happened in much of the United States and Douglas County, Puerto Rico has not politicized the response to the pandemic. The United States’ political acrimony to COVID does not exist in Puerto Rico, whose success has been a combination of science and solidarity. Puerto Rico’s response to imposed restrictions was largely favorable. Nothing like the nastiness we’ve seen here in Douglas County.
Michael Ruehle
Roseburg
