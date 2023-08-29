The Democrats have determined that their followers are part of the 80% that make up their mind based on what the headlines say not what is in the article.
The Democrats who think that Trump is guilty and all of his followers are members of a cult need to look beyond the headlines. For 7 years the Democrats have told one lie after the another about Trump. Trump and his associates have been taken to court 100 times by New York DA Alvin Braggs’ department. Not one of the cases proved that Trump did anything wrong.
The current case against Trump by Bragg Is one that was investigated by the feds in January 2022 and Bragg's department could find nothing to charge Trump with. So, he fabricated charges that turned a misdemeanor into a felony by claiming that Trump did this in preparation to commit a felony. Bragg did not tell what the felony was. This is not how American justice works. But the Democrats are not told the truth by the media that they watch. This is called confirmation bias, not looking for the truth, just conformation that agrees with your beliefs. “A recent study confirmed this phenomenon isn’t in our heads; in fact, 59 percent of all links shared on social networks aren’t actually clicked on at all, implying the majority of article shares aren’t based on actual reading. People are sharing articles without ever getting past the headlines.” (David Gee Study confirms Most People Share Articles … David Gee/patheos.com).
So, I challenge you to seek the truth and read the article, you might find out something new.
Robert, I read the article you linked to. It’s titled, “Study Confirms Most People Share Articles Based Only On Headlines.”
The author did not mention Democrats or Dems believing false headlines about Trump. 80% isn’t mentioned at all.
The author admits in the article that there’s no new study, but there have been studies in the past showing people don't read deeply. He told the story of a satirical article full of gibberish that had a catchy headline about people only reading headlines. Nearly 46,000 people shared it, gibberish and all.
The author was trying to make a point about how susceptible people are to fake news. Fake news. The only way to be less susceptible is to read widely and deeply, stay skeptical and think critically. It's good advice.
You can lecture about truth and lies, but you cannot dictate trust. As it applies to our presidency, some small bits might get determined in the courts, but the public still makes the ultimate decision -- the power of the free vote.
The power of the free vote happened in 2016...more states voted for Trump, so the keys to the White House were his to use. Being quite divisive and polarizing, he was rewarded with a loss in 2020, as clearly the voting illustrated. He was fired for cause, but the irony is that he reserved the Big Cause until January 6th. Anyone in America with open eyes, a clear mind and the confidence to come to an independent conclusion understands what transpired: a sitting President was willing to perform whatever tricks he could to keep from experiencing reality. Now that same man wants America to believe he was either justified or innocent, but he hasn't figured out which con is going to work the best for him.
It takes trust and respect to be re-elected to the office of President -- no citizen gets that from watching any news -- it comes from watching and listening to the person holding the office. And then we live with the reality until we can make another choice. Gotta wait until the summer of 2024 to know who the choices will be, then America will speak their minds once again.
Trust is formed by the information you receive seek the truth and it will set you free
[thumbup]
From the article:
…we are all susceptible to it… I think it would be wise to not only mention Democrats in your statement.
…think critically and stay skeptical! Wise advice, please follow.
Robert, we know that all of us are subject to confirmation bias and are susceptible to logical fallacy after logical fallacy. That is merely human. Each of us is responsible for trying to correct our errors.
It's fun, though, to point out the mote in another's eye.
You've markedly exaggerated the prosecutorial vigor of Alvin Bragg: "Trump and his associates have been taken to court 100 times by New York DA Alvin Braggs’ department. Not one of the cases proved that Trump did anything wrong." --and the case hasn't been tried yet, so *you don't know the outcome*. Right? It may take a while: Trump will spend a lot of time in court over the next several years; Alvin Bragg wanted a March 2024 date, but Jack Smith's case against Trump will, uh, trump him.
In regards to lying liars, there is a nice thread on another LTE:
https://www.nrtoday.com/opinion/letters/letter-it-is-wrong-to-lie/article_63c79bb0-45bc-11ee-b8f1-a78b713422a0.html
And, oh, Robert: Where did you get that 80% number?
I think I know where.
I studied anatomy.
Actually, Joe, Robert is partially right. The 80% figure is wrong, but many people are neglecting to read stories beyond the headlines. It has nothing at all to do with Democrats or Republicans. It has to do with social media consumption.
We have more information at our fingertips than ever before and as a result consumers of news have become impatient and have ended up less informed than ever. That's one of the reasons MAGA urges people to do their own research. They know people don't know how and they'll rely on their phone and their already trained algorithm. Social media keeps feeding us more of what we've already watched.
It's changed the way Americans consume news. More than half of Americans use social media as their main source of information. Even worse, recent polls show that 71% of Republicans get their trusted facts and truth straight from Donald Trump.
Social media has shortened peoples' attention span dramatically. Thirty years ago, Carl Sagan warned that we were in trouble because people had been conditioned to 30 second sound bites. It's only gotten worse.
From this year: "There has been a decrease in how much of an article people read. Most people scroll through newsfeeds, read the headlines, or watch a short video clip. An average reader will only read an article for 15 seconds or less; the average video watch time is 10 seconds."
Carl Sagan warned us. He saw the future and hoped it would be different It wasn't.
The link is excessively long. The title of the article is "How has Social Media Changed the Way we Consume News?" Feb 24, 2023
Yes. Trump told people not to believe anything they saw or anything they heard, except what he told them. And, huzzah for Carl Sagan; my favorite is the Demon Haunted World.
I provided the foot notes with the article and they came from the liberal media
You provided a link. A link is not footnotes. And nowhere is the 80% figure documented,
[thumbup] TY. I was astounded that the author was unaware that none of Trump’s criminal cases have been tried, and the civil case brought by E Jean Carroll he lost. Who suffers from confirmation bias in the news or reading sources that outright lie? Apparently Robert, the author of this misinformation LTE
