Many Douglas County businesses hit the coronavirus jackpot according to the U.S. Department of Treasury. 1,206 businesses headquartered in Douglas County received $158 million from the 2020 federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) created to help small businesses keep workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount quoted doesn’t include money from the stimulus bill passed last week.
Many Douglas County businesses received large amounts of PPP money even though their businesses were largely unaffected by the pandemic. Some businesses collected PPP money even as they were hiring more employees or expanding their businesses. For instance, Loggers Tap House announced opening a new location in Winston soon after collecting $181,400. Backside Brewery announced opening a new location soon after collecting $52,500. Casey’s Restaurant, fined for defying the shut-down mandate, received $123,600.
Many different Douglas County businesses that received PPP money had the same business address on their PPP application. Take for example Ireland Trucking in Myrtle Creek which received a total of $1,593,100 for six different trucking businesses all using the same Myrtle Creek business address and claiming to employ 205 people. Another is Senator Dallas Heard whose family’s four businesses, all with the same business address, received $255,313 of PPP funds for 19 employees claimed.
Future voters may also be interested to learn Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice collected $144,200 of PPP funds and Commissioner Tom Kress collected $36,100. All of this may be legitimate. But it hardly looks good for elected officials and influential community members to proclaim businesses are suffering and then urge businesses to defy the governor’s coronavirus restrictions when they have ALL received their own huge PPP payments. The ones I feel bad for are the many small businesses and individuals whose families are truly suffering and didn’t know they can apply for PPP relief.
Michael Ruehle
Roseburg
It is noteworthy that Senator Dallas Heard, who received $255,313 of PPP money, is also the person who wrote the "Declaration of the Citizens Against Tyranny" bylaw encouraging its members to publicly shame old ladies, call them "filthy traitors" and attempt to coerce elected officials to support their misguided causes or risk a recall. It is Senator Dallas Heard who donated his viper car to Citizens for Tyranny as a fundraiser. I imagine he will claim it was a charitable contribution on his taxes and claim a $100,000 deduction.
It is also noteworthy that Backside Brewery supported Citizens for Tyranny by advertising and selling raffle tickets for Senator Dallas Heard’s viper car.
It is also noteworthy to mention Casey’s Restaurant’s owners Lance & Laurie Mounts, who received $123,600 in PPP money, are also Board Members of Citizens against Tyranny and continue to allow indoor dining at Casey’s Restaurant in defiance of Douglas County’s EXTREME risk category according to Citizens for Tyranny’s Facebook page.
It is also noteworthy to mention Ireland Trucking in Myrtle Creek, whose owners received $1.6 million in PPP money, are also listed as supporters of Citizens for Tyranny on their Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/citizensagainsttyranny.DouglasCounty.OR/photos/108017037920195
Citizens for Tyranny is just one big angry group of business owners and politicians who appear to use harassment, intimidation and extortion as a method of promoting their political agenda, while at the same time collecting huge sums of money only available to them and not many families in need. Citizens for Tyranny members have no problem taking money from the government unavailable to others and then claim government overreach. What a bunch of hypocrites.
Mike ,great job! Keep exposing the corrupt with the truth. Obviously they only care about money and using government welfare to enhance their own wealth. They care nothing about those of lesser income. True greed.
