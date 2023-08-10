Love when fraudster, scammers and con men get caught

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Joe Yetter

Azalea

React to this story:

5
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(4) comments

dontlie
dontlie

Ditto... I get very few unwanted calls now. Maybe 1/week. I didn't know why but now I do. Thank you!

Add Reply
worden
worden

I used to get 10 -20 calls a day. It raised my blood pressure. Recently, it's been down to a couple calls or texts per week. Some weeks no scammers at all. A vast improvement. I didn't know there was a government project to shut these ghouls down. I'm so glad.

Thanks for the info, Joe.

Add Reply
UrsulaMajor
UrsulaMajor

I'm still getting nuisance calls....and the Do Not Call procedure does not work.

Add Reply
CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

UrsulaMajor,

We still get a few calls, too. Our experience was like worden's: 10-20 calls a day; nuisance calls on our land-line and on cell phones, all on do-not-call lists, to little avail. And, as with worden, we now get very, very few calls. Fewer than one a week.

Not zero, but a huge improvement.

And it's due to this administration. The Trump administration, especially FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai, took no action that I know of to curb the calls, but was pretty friendly to the scammers.

Putting con men in jail is laudable, I think. How about you? What do you think.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.