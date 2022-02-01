In Myrtle Creek we are having an ongoing epidemic of mail theft occurring almost nightly. Our mail delivery has been shoved back to the evening hours due to staffing and mail vehicle shortages, making it difficult for some people to pick up their mail until the next morning. When they wait till the next morning, they may find their mailboxes empty with the doors wide open. On the way to town, we see many mail box doors hanging open and the mail in the ditches.

When we call the Sheriff’s office, they tell us to report it to the Post Office, when we call the Post Office, they tell us to call the Sheriff. When we go to the Post Office to rent a PO Box, we are told there are no more available. As we have been buying and installing locking mail boxes, we have been told that some of the thieves are drilling the locks out.

Many good people are retrieving what mail they can out of the ditches, but much is being lost. We have to contact our creditors to pay our bills and arrange to get payment from others in person. I will be picking my ballot up in person.

Terry Noonkester

Myrtle Creek

NJ
NJ

Call your Congressmen. They would be your conduit between the Federal government USPS and the County. There's a reason USPS and the County won't play well together and sometimes it just takes pushing it up the chain.

