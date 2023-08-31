I was chagrined to read recent opinion about the honesty of other network news options, versus the supposedly "dishonest" Fox News.
Tough and accurate journalism and moderating is a thing of the past. Anderson Cooper, Brett Baier: You are no Walter Cronkite or Brokaw or Chancellor. All financially viable networks are captive to corporate and political interests of the RNC and DNC. Corporate journalism marketed as such.
Former flagships of print journalism such as the New York Times, Washington Post, etc. in their zeal to break news first, end up retracting stories, often hours after they are broken.
Unless and until constitutionally responsible government is re-established, wherein politicians are accountable to voters, versus legislation by committee, and corporate interests? The five or so major networks will represent monied interests. Laws enacted during the Clinton administration enabled this loss of news availability.
Sadly we now see our three branches of government tangled in, not a race for the people but, a race to the bottom by career plus politicians — e.g. Schumer, Pelosi, McConnell, Graham — whom are no longer beholden to a constituency citizens.
Trump has been the focus of never ending Democratic vitriol, no matter the proven influence peddling and pay to play antics of the Biden family. While CNN, a formerly honorable news organization runs damage control for the usual suspects of the Democratic Party, and Hannity bombast sings the praises of Trumpian mercantilism and big spending GOP style. What of the Bidenesque serial plagiarism? The non-answering tactics of Jean-Pierre, no matter the constant relevant questions of Peter Ducey?
Maybe this presidential election the faux journalistic tit for tat can be replaced by illumination of domestic and foreign policy issues that have underscored lack of foresight and honest attention: debacle of misguided Afghanistan withdrawal and inflation and lack of energy independence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.