People and governments were eager for a COVID-19 elixir so we welcomed Dr. Fauci as a sober scientist who made sense. But he has worn out his welcome, and his ideas. He has shown himself to be a political opportunist and a new high priest of “scientism" that the lackluster Director of Oregon's health services says in The News-Review that we must follow forever!
Naturalists who support Dr. Fauci appear willing to turn his science into a new religion with a zeal not seen since 1939. No Thanksgiving, church or BBQ events — snitch on your neighbor's with excess "Parcheesi" players.
C.S. Lewis spoke of “scientism,” and warned of a dystopia where government dictates public policy by oligarchs eager to assume the role of cultural high priests. J.R.R. Tolkien ominously warned also about the; “one ring to rule them all.”
People are pulling back the curtain and see the wizard is Fauci, who is perpetuating this fraud from the Church of What's Happening Now. Government knuckleheads subscribing to this by thinking mask's stop CODIV germ like a chain link fence stops misquotes. But that's the mentality of a bureaucrat.
Picture a person in isolation, wearing a mask in front of a computer. Many regarded it as autonomy and free-thinking. But sitting in a shoebox apartment with cats, empty Chinese takeout boxes strewn about, and your picture fades. Separated from family, community, school or real eateries their only socialization from Facebook and inevitably they grow dependent on Salem while looking down at us who challenge this with our religion, guns, and disdain for government's lockdowns and deception. A narcotized population becomes governmental pawns by continuing the mask mandate that causes me — with their clarion call to embrace restrictions — to rather live by logical choice.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
