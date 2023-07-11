Market Auction Committee needs to exercise compassion
Unfortunately, this year our community has lost two fine young men who were working on market class animals for the Douglas County Fair to be entered into the Rotary Action. At this point the MAC is conveying that they can’t allow the animals to go through the sale because the entrants are not available. Their rules state that the participant needs to be able to show the animal in the market class.
As a long time buyer and supporter of the program I understand the rules and the reason for them. In a normal situation the rules all stand to reason.
In this tragic situation, for the benefit of their families and the community, these two young men’s steers should be allowed to be shown by a stand-in participant, either a sibling or other qualified youth and then be allowed to go through the sale. This would be the most excellent way to honor these young men and to foster grieving and closure. This procedure has been done in the past at this same fair and auction when a young man’s life ended way too soon. There is no real reason why this should not happen in the name of compassion.
Although the MAC has the rules and so far, are conveying they can’t allow it, the fair board has the final say. I encourage all Rotary Auction supporters to contact the MAC and the Douglas County Fair board in support of this action. No parent should have to fight to bring honor to their child’s legacy. The next fair board meeting is at 7 a.m. July 19 for in person comment or email at fairgrounds@co.douglas.or.us. Now is the chance for the MAC and the fair board to show compassion.
