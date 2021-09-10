In Douglas County, over 1,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 so far this month. Statistically, of those already infected, 10-15 will be dead by the end of the month. A thousand people infected those people, and 10-15 of them will be responsible for the death of another human being.
One can be infectious for a couple of days before symptoms are apparent. And yet, adults and children are walking around public places with no mask. Most people who infect another will never know the pain, suffering and death that they have caused, especially if they have few or no symptoms themselves.
But some will find out. Some will know that they killed a neighbor. It's bad enough for an adult to deal with that, but imagine how that would play out for a child. They go to school and catch COVID. It's not too serious for them, but they pass it to three others before they are quarantined. One of those people dies. How will they feel for the rest of their life — knowing that a relative or neighbor died because of them?
As Dr. Fauci said: " I don't know how to explain to you that you should care about other people." But wearing a mask will tell us all that you do.
Karen Glatz
Roseburg
(1) comment
So now would be a good time to perhaps remind people of the wages of their actions. Here's what nurses in overrun hospital ERs listen to every. single. day.:
https://www.tiktok.com/foryou?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=6998078138420890886#/@nurse_sushi/video/6998078138420890886
It's no wonder nurses quit their positions. Healthcare should recognize that there will be thousands needing help with PTSD after witnessing this much death.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, who thought masking was foolish then mandated one has to come to terms with his initial decision, one that should haunt him for the rest of his life. His decisions have now caused the death killed the unborn and pregnant women: https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/stillbirths-doubled-during-covid-mississippi-204728974.html
