No one ever said that masks are 100% effective in stopping the spread of Covid-19. No one ever said they would end this pandemic. On the other hand, some individuals, (sadly, including some in our medical community) claim that masks are absolutely useless or even harmful. Our sheriff has now refused to enforce the Governor’s mandate to wear them. Meanwhile, the hospitalization and death counts in our county rise.
In the article, “An evidence review of face masks against COVID-19” published on January 26, 2021, in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, it is stated: “Reducing disease spread requires two things: limiting contacts of infected individuals via physical distancing and other measures and reducing the transmission probability per contact. The preponderance of evidence indicates that mask wearing reduces transmissibility per contact by reducing transmission of infected respiratory particles in both laboratory and clinical contexts.” They note that the better the mask, the better the protection. Still they say that any mask helps.
The necessity and value of using a protective method varies with the degree of danger we face and the protection it can offer versus the damage that method can cause. If one was told that removal of their left thumb might help slow the spread of the common cold in our state, it would be stupid to agree to thumb removal. However, if told that a harmless mask might help slow the spread of a virus that has killed thousands in our state and devastated our hospitals, it would be stupid not to wear one. Don’t be selfish. Don’t be stupid.
Scott Mendelson
Roseburg
I am probably going to put more weight on the opinion of a Doctor when it comes to medical situations than I am to some random, Joe blow sitting in their basement who has deemed themselves an expert.
There has to be a reason that most medical professionals don't want the vaccine.
96% of the physician members of the American Medical Association are vaccinated.
Please explain how they are helpful. You made one correct claim, “they’re not 100% effective”. Actually, studies have proven that paper and cloth masks are 100% ineffective, whereas studies have proven that high diesels of Vit D with Zn is very effective at staving off the virus. Prophylactic drugs such as HCQ, Ivermectin and famotidine have also proven to mitigate infection. What happened to remdesivir, why is no one talking about that? Masks provide a false sense of security, why won’t you tell the whole story.
Let's agree on the fact that nothing on this Earth is 100% effective. If you rely ONLY on a paper mask, then yes, you will have a false sense of security. There are no studies that show th=such masks ot be 100% ineffective. That is nonsense. I agree. The better the mask, the more the benefit. If you are not satisfied with the benefits of a paper mask, THEN GET A BETTER MASK! Besides, no one is saying JUST wear a mask. Is that the false notion you are laboring under? Is that what you think I am suggesting? Masks HELP, along with vaccination, handwashing, and social distancing . Together they will stop this pandemic. They HELP. Do you not understand the meaning of the word HELP, as in assist, contribute? Do you understand English? They are absolutely harmless and they HELP. Your statement that they are proven to be 100% ineffective is complete nonsense. Read the article on masks I refer to. It is published in one of the most prestigious science journals in the world. It is perhaps not up to your high standards, but it is generally seen as reliable information by the majority of the world's scientists. It explains it all. I'm not going to waste my time explaining it to you. Also your suggestion that those treatments are effective is wrong. Use Google Scholar to find the most recent reviews and meta-analyses of those treatments, They do NOT offer significant benefits. I am very tired of ignorant people such as yourself spreading incorrect information that is going to kill people. Enough is enough.
Perhaps my comment was too extreme. Ok, they help, not much but a little. But you won’t admit that Vit D and Zn really helps, as studies throughout the world have shown. And you won’t acknowledge that preventative drugs help as well. One sided
A few studies show they help. Other studies show they do not. The most recent peer-reviewed meta-analyses concluded that they do not offer significant benefit and are not recommended. The most recent ivermectin study, not a review, published in the new Journal of the American Medical Association found no benefit of ivermectin. The most important message is that while some treatments, including nutritional measures such as vit D and zinc may be helpful, they do not and MUST not replace vaccination and common sense measures such as masking, social distancing, and handwashing, none of which alone is 100% effective but together can significantly SLOW the spread of the this virus. I'm sorry for being angry with you, but unfortunately people are dying in our overcrowded hospitals for lack of bed space. This is a nightmare. We must use every helpful option to control this disease.
As for zinc, a recent study in JAMA shows in patients being treated for covid that there is no benefit from high-dose zinc with or without high dose vit C. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/article-abstract/2776305
On the other hand, a study in the International Journal of Infectious Disease found that people with measurable zinc deficiencies had more complications and poorer outcomes from Covid-19 than those with normal zinc levels. inhttps://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S120197122030730X.
Thus it appears that while zinc may not help everyone with Covid, people with zinc deficiencies may benefit from supplementation. I would not doubt that to also be the case with Vit D. I note that Vit D deficiencies are quite common in this part of the country. Zinc deficiency is less common but not unheard of.
