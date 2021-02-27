There are so many things to worry about these days. We need a break. Here it is.
Masks do not offer all the protection needed to protect us from COVID-19, but they do help, and in ways we are unaware of. See the example below.
My glasses fog up when I wear my mask. It's annoying, but I thought of the saying 'when given lemons, make lemonade.' So I figured out how to actually enjoy wearing my maks, at least for a while. With my glasses well fogged up I groped my way to aisle 3 of the lingerie department, and i must say was enjoying myself considerably, until I groped the wrong woman. I woke up with a broken nose, black eyes, and double vision. On aisle 4.
More lemons. I got to thinking. My mask didn't come with a warning stating that wearing a mask may cause your glasses to fog up, which could lead to groping, which can cause a broken nose, black eyes and double vision. I thought I had a case, so I hired a lawyer and went to court hoping for a big pay day.
The judge threw my case out. When I objected, I was informed that had it not been for the alleged impaired vision caused by foggy glasses I'd be in jail. See. Masks protect us in ways inconceivable to most of us, so even if you've had your shots wear a mask, and look out for that crack my head put in the concrete on aisle 4. As for lemonade, I'm enjoying gin and tonic.
Don Wilson
Roseburg
(1) comment
Thank you Thank you Thank you
