For those who choose to not get vaccinated, let me give you a couple reasons to reconsider. First, Douglas County is the most lethal county in Oregon if you catch coronavirus. In other words, if you catch coronavirus in Douglas County, your chances of dying from the disease is higher than in any other Oregon county with a population over 24,000 people. Over 2.1% of Douglas County’s coronavirus cases have resulted in death. That’s one death for every 48 cases. The Oregon Average is 1.3%
Second, Douglas County is nowhere near herd immunity, unless you are talking about our Senator. I worry our County Commissioners have misled the non-vaccinated into a false sense of security by claiming over 51% of Douglas County has already been vaccinated. The Center for Disease Control website indicates 39.1% of Douglas County residents over the age of 12 years were fully vaccinated on May 28th. This includes vaccinations that have occurred at federal facilities, including the VA Hospital and Tribal sites. Check it out for yourself on CDC's website.
If you wish to prolong becoming another Douglas County statistic, please consider becoming vaccinated.
Michael Ruehle
Roseburg
